120 B2B meeting between BTCCI members and Thai delegation took place in Dhaka

Photo: Courtesy

Mr Ahasanul Islam Titu, State Minister for Commerce of Bangladesh urges that there would be easy trade between Thailand and Bangladesh by using Chattogram and Ranong Port which will reduce the days of cargo travelling.

State Minister for Commerce said this statement in a reception held yesterday in Dhaka organised by jointly Bangladesh Thai Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BTCCI) and The Royal Thai Embassy, Dhaka in honor of Dr Nalinee Taveesin, Adviser to the Prime Minister of Thailand and Thailand Trade Representative who is leading a high profile delegation from Thailand comprising of 25 members from different business sectors during on 13 – 17 July 2024.

The main purpose of the visit is to promote bilateral trade and investment between two friendly countries. During the visit, an effective business to business (B2B) matchmaking held yesterday at Renaissance Hotel, Dhaka organized by jointly BTCCI and The Royal Thai Embassy, Dhaka where 120 business contracts were held between the Thai Delegates and interested BTCCI Members. Later to the B2B meeting, a reception in honor of Dr. Nalinee Taveesin was also organized where Mr. Ahasanul Islam Titu, State Minister for Commerce of Bangladesh was present as Chief Guest.

The State Minister for Commerce emphasized to boost relations with each other in order to nurture the economic diplomacy adopted in recent visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Thailand and BTCCI is significantly taking opportunity for playing important roles on this. Mr. Ahasanul Islam Titu called for doing FTA between two nations for greater business opportunity of two countries. He also said that Thailand is an advanced economy, and is recognized globally as a hub of the Asia-Pacific region due to its impressive creation, innovation and development of versatile products. Being strategic partners in the region, Bangladesh and Thailand cooperate with each other both bilaterally and multilaterally.

In B2B Matchmaking 45 Bangladeshi Companies joined for business tie up with the visiting Thai Delegation. There were 8 slots for the B2B meeting for every Thai company which was very much interactive business discussions between Bangladeshi Companies and Thai Companies. Adviser to the Prime Minister of Thailand thanked to BTCCI and Royal Thai Embassy for arranging such a gathering of Bangladeshi Companies and all types of supports extended for organizing such real business oriented event. In the inauguration of the Program, Dr. Nalinee Taveesin told that the office of Prime Minister of Thailand would extend its all-out support and cooperation for the growing bilateral and mutual business interest between Bangladesh and Thailand through BTCCI and Royal Thai Embassy, Dhaka.

President Shams Mahmud offered Thai companies through tehir thinking for more investment in Bangladesh as there have lot of business friendly environment. Welcoming the Thai Delegation to Bangladesh, President of BTCCI also emphasized to look for more strategic partnerships and investment opportunities in the future

Mrs. Makawadee Sumitmor, Ambassador of Thailand to Bangladesh, Dr. Md. Sarwar Bari, Executive Chairman of BEZA, Mr. Md. Munir Hossain, Sr. Vice President of BTCCI & Vice President of FBCCI, Mr. Md. Salem Sulaiman, Vice President, Mr. M A Momen, Former President of BTCCI and DCCI, Mr. Khemathat Arawathamrong, Honorary Director, Mr. Abul Kasem Khan, Director, Mrs. Shamima Rahman, Director Admin, Mr. Mohammad Junaed Ibna Ali, Director Finance, Mr. Md. Nazmul Hossen ACS, Secretary of BTCCI were present among others.