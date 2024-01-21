Up to 12% Discount at Walton e-Plaza with bKash payment

Up to 12% Discount at Walton e-Plaza with bKash payment

This winter customers are getting up to 12% discount on selected refrigerators, washing machines, geysers, room heaters, tablets, routers, laptops, and AC at Walton's e-commerce platform with bKash payment. 

Customers can enjoy a maximum discount of Tk17,160 in a single transaction based on product category from waltonplaza.com.bd or eplaza.waltonbd.com, reads a press release.

They can make as many transactions as needed during the campaign period till 31 January.

Customers will get the discount by successfully making a bKash payment through the bKash app, payment gateway, payment link, or by dialling *247#. 

Details of the offer can be seen on the following link -- https://www.bkash.com/en/campaign/amazing-offer-at-walton-eplaza?fbclid=... 
 

