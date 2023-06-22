11th Intex Bangladesh begins

Photo: Courtesy

Creating a new paradigm in textile sourcing by successfully integrating the textile value chain on a single, global, trading platform, the 11th Intex Bangladesh opened today (22 June) and will continue till the 24 June at the ICCB, Dhaka.

Inaugurated by Golam Dastagir Gazi, minister for Textiles & Jute, the three-day fair will connect buyers from Bangladesh, South Asia and countries from across the world to quality suppliers from over 10 countries showcasing Yarns, Apparel Fabrics, Denim Fabrics, Clothing Accessories and Allied Services, Dyes & Chemicals.

Intex Bangladesh - the leading international apparel textile sourcing show in the South Asian region - serves as a strong platform for networking, knowledge exchange, collaboration, fostering new partnerships and driving growth in the textile industry.

Today, Bangladesh is considered one of the most trusted sourcing partners in the world due to its determination in maintaining supplies even in challenging times. The last two years have seen a marked increase in purchase orders from international markets in different categories. Intex Bangladesh – through its international sourcing platform will fuel and help achieve Bangladesh's drive to present more value-added products for global markets.

Inaugurating Intex Bangladesh 2023, Golam Dastagir Gazi, minister for Textiles & Jute said, "Intex Bangladesh is a very important show and I appreciate their presence in Bangladesh. I have visited them since 2019 I know this excellent show will provide access to high quality products which will take the industry forward."

Special guest Faruque Hassan, president, BGMEA said, "I congratulate Worldex for their continuous success in organising the fair in Dhaka since 2019. Intex plays a significant role in helping Bangladesh sourcing material. In 2022, we saw $45.7 billion in exports. This has been possible only due to modernisation, upgradation, safety and compliance. In terms of green factories, 55 out of the world's 100 best green factories are in Bangladesh. Currently, we only occupy 6.7% is global market share but we are looking to grow and reach $100 billion by 2030 for which we are investing more and more."

Mohammed Hatem, executive president, BKMEA remarked, "I am delighted to be here once again. Intex perfectly understands Bangladesh's requirements and that it is the perfect location as hub for manufacturing. Bangladesh is attracting investors from all over the world as it increases it's market share. We are importing $25 billion of textiles per year making it a big market. We are importing $25 billion of textiles per year. I invite suppliers from India to invest in Bangladesh and grow together. Exports to India have grown and we look forward to more collaboration between India and Bangladesh through this platform."

KI Hossain, president, BGBA, said, "I am pleased to state that Intex Bangladesh continues to facilitate sourcing requirements for exports and domestic markets. By bringing international suppliers to Bangladesh, we get introduced to new products and services which help the Bangladeshi industry to upscale their "Made in Bangladesh" products."

Vishwanath Agarwal, chairman, PDEXCIL, said, "There are great opportunities to do business between India and Bangladesh. Intex helps bridge the gap and strengthens ties to support business growth between the two contries."

Murali Balkrishna, Jt. director, TEXPROCIL said, "Intex offers great opportunities to do business and to increase business as well. Especially related to cotton and yarn to support the ready-made garment industry. With growing exports from India we look forward to Intex helping companies increase business with Bangladesh."

For its 2023 edition in Bangladesh, the show has ramped up its offerings across Halls 2 and 4, with exhibitors from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Russia, Belarus, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Austria, UK. These will directly connect with buyers from Bangladesh, Europe, USA, UK, Africa, Middle-East, ASEAN and South Asia.

The expo also saw the presence of leading and featured exhibitors along with pavilions by TEXPROCIL (The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council) and PDEXCIL (Powerloom Development and Export Promotion Council).

Intex Bangladesh's Interactive Business Forum (IBF) Seminar Series will deliver high-quality market intelligence via panel discussions providing practical insight into the necessity, challenges and solutions to enable Bangladeshi industries to work towards 'Sustainability in the Textile Industry - Reality and Challenges' as well as accessing finance via digital platforms by 360tf, the leading finance platform. These discussions help the Bangladeshi industry better understand current global trends to become a more relevant manufacturing hub.

Mr. Rajesh Bhagat, Chairman and Managing Director of Worldex India, the organisers of Intex Bangladesh stated, "Intex South Asia strengthens supply chains, fills the gaps in backward linkages are filled and provides innovative solutions. Also there are many investment opportunities in our Region in the textile industry and we are confident that through our international trade initiatives we will be able to attract investments into this Region."

Intex Bangladesh is organised by Worldex India, with the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) as its strategic partner along with the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) and Bangladesh Garment Buying House Association (BGBA) as its trade partners and TEXPROCIL and PDEXCIL as the India Pavilion Organisers.

Intex Bangladesh 2023 – The leading platform to grow your business in South Asia and across the world. For more information visit: https://bd.intexsouthasia.com/