The 11thh annual general meeting of Rupali Investment Ltd, a subsidiary of Rupali Bank Ltd, was held on Wednesday at the head office in Motijheel.

Rupali Bank Managing Director and CEO and Chairman of Rupali Investment Limite Obaidullah Al Masood presided over the general meeting, reads a press release.

Rupali Bank DMD and Director of Rupali Investment Limited Shawkat Ali Khan was also present at the time alongside senior officials from both the organisations.