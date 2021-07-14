11th AGM of Agrani Equity and Investment Limited held

The 11th annual general meeting (AGM) and board of directors of Agrani Equity and Investment Limited, a subsidiary of Agrani Bank Ltd, was held virtually at 4 pm on Tuesday.

Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Shams-ul Islam, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Director of Agrani Bank Mofiz Uddin Ahmed, Deputy Secretary Md. Jihad Uddin, Director of Agrani Bank KMN Manjurul Haque Lablu along with other high-end officials of the bank were present at the virtual meeting chaired by the bank's Chairman Zayed Bakht.

The meeting approved the audited accounts of Agrani Equity and Investment Limited for the year 2020 by the chartered accountant's firms and important discussions and decisions were taken to expedite the ongoing activities.