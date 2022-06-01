119th BoT meeting of Southeast University Trust held

The 119th meeting of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of Southeast University Trust (SEUT) was held on Tuesday (31 May) in the BoT Conference Room at the permanent campus of the university at Tejgaon.

The meeting was presided over by Rezaul Karim, chairman of BoT, SEUT, said a press release.

SEUT BoT discussed various academic and administrative issues and took important decisions.

The members of BoT provided guidance to the management of the university, reviewed the progress of various activities and focused on future plans of the university.