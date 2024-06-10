100M T20 World Cup minutes streamed on Toffee

The country's leading digital entertainment platform, Toffee, is exclusively streaming the ongoing T20 World Cup for Bangladeshi cricket enthusiasts. This initiative has already gained enormous traction among viewers, as the streaming has reached 100 million minutes within just one week of the tournament's start.

The Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka match, a clash of titans, was a true spectacle on Toffee. With a massive one million viewership, the excitement was palpable. The newly developed arch-rivalry between the two nations delighted viewers, especially the Bangladeshi supporters who had the last laugh, adding to the thrill of the game. A new record was set in the India vs. Pakistan match with 1.3 million viewership, reads a press release.

Till June 08, 2024, 8 million people have enjoyed the World Cup matches on Toffee, and this number will only skyrocket as the tournament moves into the deciding stage.

Banglalink has gained exclusive digital streaming rights for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024; the digital operator's homegrown digital entertainment platform, Toffee, is the ultimate place to enjoy this mega cricketing event. Not only from Banglalink but viewers from any mobile network can enjoy the T20 World Cup in Toffee. Toffee's network-agnostic nature has played a pivotal role in this development.

In an era of increasing mobility, Toffee has emerged as the go-to platform for LIVE sports and entertainment on the move. With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup's matches scheduled during peak rush hours, Toffee ensures uninterrupted access to the action, catering to the needs of the cricket-crazy nation.

Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury, Marketing Deputy Director at Toffee, Banglalink, expressed his gratitude to the viewers, saying, "As Bangladesh's leading digital entertainment platform, Toffee always strives to meet people's need for quality entertainment. We are humbled our viewers' trust in us, as evidenced by Toffee's 100 million minutes of streaming for the T20 World Cup. Following the successful broadcasts of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Asia Cup Cricket 2023, and ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023, we are committed to meeting our viewers' sports streaming needs. We hope our viewers will continue to enjoy the T20 World Cup with Toffee. We are also thankful to all 50+ advertising brands who have kept their trust on our platform to reach their customers. This also proves the strength of our platform as a local publisher."

The Toffee App is available for download on the Google Play Store for Android users and the App Store for iOS users. Samsung TV users can download the Toffee app from the Tizen App Store.