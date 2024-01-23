100 years of Inner Wheel celebrated in Bangladesh

Corporates

Press Release
23 January, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 10:40 am

100 years of Inner Wheel celebrated in Bangladesh

Press Release
23 January, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 10:40 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Hundred years of Inner Wheel, one of the biggest international women's voluntary organisations, is being celebrated  by its clubs  under District 345 in Bangladesh. 

International Inner Wheel (IIW) President Trish Douglas accompanied by Bina Vyas, Past IW President and Sissel H Michelsen, Constitution Chairman are visiting Bangladesh to join the celebration program.

As part of the program, members of the District 345 along with the dignitaries visited Dhaka Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital at Uttara and donated medical equipment and accessories for setting up of a Neonatal ICU at the Hospital on 20 January.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Besides, they visited the Gynae and Obstetrics ward of the hospital, which was earlier set up by generous contributions from the members and clubs of IIW Dist. 345. 

Later, the dignitaries took part in planting saplings at the hospital premises.

Earlier they visited the National Memorial at Savar and placed floral wreaths to pay their homage to the martyrs of Bangladesh Liberation War.

A gala centenary celebration program was held at a local hotel yesterday, where Inner Wheel Club members exchanged pleasantries and shared their thoughts and ideas on how to carry forward the noble objectives of the organisation, which was envisaged by its founder Margarette Golding hundred years back. 

The program also recognized four successful women from various professions, who have made outstanding contributions to our society. 

Today, the dignitaries are in Chattogram to visit several Inner Wheel projects in the Port city and attend a members' congregation.

International Inner is one of the largest womens' voluntary organisations in the world, energised by the motto of " Friendship and Personal service". 

It started its journey in 1924 as Inner Wheel, but later 1965 emerged as International Inner Wheel. In recognition of its social services, IIW got representative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council UNESCO and UNICEF.

 

Hundred years of Inner Wheel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A strange landscape beyond the mist

2h | Panorama
Representational Picture

Why is Bangladesh so weak at fighting corruption?

2h | Panorama
Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party originally rose to power on the back of the movement to build the Ayodhya temple. Photo: Hindustan Times

Faith and state are a powerful mix for India's Modi

2h | Panorama
The Tommy Mäkinen and the Evolution VI combination led to many title wins for Mitsubishi which later led to the brand building a limited Tommy Mäkinen Edition Evo VI to pay homage to the driver. Photo: Collected

A rally icon and a street legend: The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

20h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Russia suspends operations at fuel export terminal after suspected Ukrainian drone attack

Russia suspends operations at fuel export terminal after suspected Ukrainian drone attack

15h | TBS World
Ronaldo no longer believes in Ballon d'Or

Ronaldo no longer believes in Ballon d'Or

13h | Videos
Long process is the main obstacle to listing a good company

Long process is the main obstacle to listing a good company

14h | Videos
"Capital market has not accelerated due to lack of good companies"

"Capital market has not accelerated due to lack of good companies"

17h | Videos