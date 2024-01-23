100 years of Inner Wheel celebrated in Bangladesh

Hundred years of Inner Wheel, one of the biggest international women's voluntary organisations, is being celebrated by its clubs under District 345 in Bangladesh.

International Inner Wheel (IIW) President Trish Douglas accompanied by Bina Vyas, Past IW President and Sissel H Michelsen, Constitution Chairman are visiting Bangladesh to join the celebration program.

As part of the program, members of the District 345 along with the dignitaries visited Dhaka Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital at Uttara and donated medical equipment and accessories for setting up of a Neonatal ICU at the Hospital on 20 January.

Besides, they visited the Gynae and Obstetrics ward of the hospital, which was earlier set up by generous contributions from the members and clubs of IIW Dist. 345.

Later, the dignitaries took part in planting saplings at the hospital premises.

Earlier they visited the National Memorial at Savar and placed floral wreaths to pay their homage to the martyrs of Bangladesh Liberation War.

A gala centenary celebration program was held at a local hotel yesterday, where Inner Wheel Club members exchanged pleasantries and shared their thoughts and ideas on how to carry forward the noble objectives of the organisation, which was envisaged by its founder Margarette Golding hundred years back.

The program also recognized four successful women from various professions, who have made outstanding contributions to our society.

Today, the dignitaries are in Chattogram to visit several Inner Wheel projects in the Port city and attend a members' congregation.

International Inner is one of the largest womens' voluntary organisations in the world, energised by the motto of " Friendship and Personal service".

It started its journey in 1924 as Inner Wheel, but later 1965 emerged as International Inner Wheel. In recognition of its social services, IIW got representative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council UNESCO and UNICEF.