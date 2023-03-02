100 students from Dhaka, Sylhet graduate from US Embassy's English Access Microscholarship Programme

US Ambassador Peter Haas participated in a graduation ceremony of 100 students from Dhaka and Sylhet who completed the English Access Microscholarship Programme, administered by the Global Educators Initiative for Sustainable Transformation (GEIST) International Foundation on Wednesday (1 April).

Ambassador Haas praised the 50 young women and 50 young men for their leadership skills, including their support last year to victims of the Sylhet floods, reads a press release.

"You are the leaders of tomorrow that Bangladesh needs today. Your English, leadership, and critical thinking skills are crucial to your community and country." Ambassador Haas said.

The English Access Microscholarship Program, funded by the US Department of State, is a rigorous, two-year interactive program building a foundation in English language, American culture, critical thinking, and leadership skills for students, aged 13 to 17, who come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. The program helps them become more competitive for higher education and employment opportunities. Since it began in 2004, 1,300 Bangladeshi students have successfully completed the programme.

Today's graduating class joins almost 100,000 other Access programme alumni in more than 85 countries around the world. The Access program is one of the US Embassy's many endeavors to strengthen and expand people-to-people ties and educational linkages between the United States and Bangladesh, enhance the quality of education locally, and empower Bangladeshi youth through innovative learning opportunities.

For more information about the US Embassy's English language programmes, visit: https://bd.usembassy.gov/education-culture/english-language-programs/.