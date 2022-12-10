10 youths get JCI TOYP award

Junior Chamber International (JCI) Bangladesh honoured 10 youths with Ten Outstanding Young Persons (TOYP) Award 2021 in recognition of their outstanding contributions to society.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud and JCI Bangladesh President Niaz Morshed handed over the awards to the winners at a ceremony held in a Cox's Bazar hotel on Friday (9 December), reads a press release.

Prothom Alo Digital Business head Javed Sultan is one of the winners of this year's award for digital transformation and innovative initiatives in the news media.

Other awardees are – Rashid Maimunul Islam, managing director of Munnu Ceramic; Mohammad Aktar Parvez, managing director of PHP Automobiles; Aziz Arman, co-founder and CEO of Jatri; Asif Rahman, founder and CEO of ARCom; Ataur Rahman Chowdhury, co-founder and CEO of ShopUp; doctor and development activist Tahsin Bahar; actor Mushfiq Farhan and YouTuber Towhid Afridi.

JCI Bangladesh, every year, takes initiative to recognise the contributions of the youth to the society.

The award recognises achievement in various categories such as: business, economy, entrepreneurial accomplishment, politics, legal affairs, government affairs, academic leadership, personal improvement or accomplishment, medical innovation, cultural achievement, and humanitarian or voluntary leadership.

