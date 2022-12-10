10 youths get JCI TOYP award

Corporates

TBS Report
10 December, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 06:07 pm

Related News

10 youths get JCI TOYP award

TBS Report
10 December, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 06:07 pm
10 youths get JCI TOYP award

Junior Chamber International (JCI) Bangladesh honoured 10 youths with Ten Outstanding Young Persons (TOYP) Award 2021 in recognition of their outstanding contributions to society.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud and JCI Bangladesh President Niaz Morshed handed over the awards to the winners at a ceremony held in a Cox's Bazar hotel on Friday (9 December), reads a press release.

Prothom Alo Digital Business head Javed Sultan is one of the winners of this year's award for digital transformation and innovative initiatives in the news media.

Other awardees are – Rashid Maimunul Islam, managing director of Munnu Ceramic; Mohammad Aktar Parvez, managing director of PHP Automobiles; Aziz Arman, co-founder and CEO of Jatri; Asif Rahman, founder and CEO of ARCom; Ataur Rahman Chowdhury, co-founder and CEO of ShopUp; doctor and development activist Tahsin Bahar; actor Mushfiq Farhan and YouTuber Towhid Afridi.

JCI Bangladesh, every year, takes initiative to recognise the contributions of the youth to the society.

The award recognises achievement in various categories such as: business, economy, entrepreneurial accomplishment, politics, legal affairs, government affairs, academic leadership, personal improvement or accomplishment, medical innovation, cultural achievement, and humanitarian or voluntary leadership.
 

JCI Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Honouring Human Rights Day: A shared responsibility to protect universal freedoms

8h | Thoughts
A male Emerald Dove. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Emerald Dove: 'Why would you leave me, sweet bird! why?'

4h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Ending the austerity pandemic

2h | Panorama
A flower farmer is plucking roses from a garden at Chakaria of Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

How tobacco-farming Baraitali becomes a 'rose village'

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Green Delta Dragon eyes foreign funds through ETF

Green Delta Dragon eyes foreign funds through ETF

1h | TBS Markets
Black War: Mission Extreme 2

Black War: Mission Extreme 2

1h | TBS Entertainment
How Bangladesh won the heart of Argentine people

How Bangladesh won the heart of Argentine people

2h | TBS SPORTS
Quarter Final will be between same-strength teams

Quarter Final will be between same-strength teams

2h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

5
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points

6
Photo: Reuters
Banking

Central bank raises its dollar selling rate by Tk1