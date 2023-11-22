10 students of Eastern University received Internship opportunities in Japan

10 students of Eastern University received internship opportunities in two institutions in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan.

The students got this opportunity under a memorandum of understanding on the 'International Internship Program' between two institutions in Japan and Bangladesh. They are expected to join the workplace in January 2024, reads a press release.

As per the agreement, initially, 10 students from Eastern University will complete an internship program of six months to one year in Japan. They will also get paid during the internship.

Eight of the students are from the Business Administration (BBA) department and two from the Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) department. The students of CSE department are Md. Moinul Islam Jiban and Md. Ibrahim Khalil. The students of BBA department are Belayet Hossain, Rakib Hossain, Ratma Akhter Bandhan, Saklan Zaman Margh, Adnan Rahman, Md. Mansurul Haque Rashed, Umme Sumaiya Hossain and Md. Sabbir Rahman Sakil.

A total 140 students applied for this internship program through Eastern University's Career Services Office. Those applications were sent to the authorities of the institutions in Tokyo and Osaka after verification. They finalized the internship of 10 students on November 16 through video conference. Md. Mahfuzur Rahman, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology of Eastern University is coordinating the internship process under the supervision of the International Office of Eastern University.

On the occasion of securing the internship for the students, a meeting was held in the Boardroom of the university on Tuesday, 21 November. Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Eastern University Mohammad Ali Azzam was the chief guest of the ceremony. The Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Shahid Akhtar Hossain presided over the program. Internship students and parents expressed their feelings about the program. The parents thanked the Eastern University authorities for the success of their children.

Among others, the Treasurer of the university Professor Shamsul Huda, Dean of the Faculty of Business Administration Professor Dr. Abbas Ali Khan, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology Md. Mahfuzur Rahman, Chairperson of the Electrical & Electronic Engineering (EEE) Department Professor Dr. Golam Rabbani, Chairperson of the Civil Engineering Department Professor Dr. SM Siraji, Chairperson of the English Department Rawshan Ara, Director of MBA & EMBA program Tasnuva Rahman, Chairperson of Pharmacy Department Abu Bin Ihsan and Registrar Dr Abul Basher Khan were present at the program.