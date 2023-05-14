10 mothers honoured with ‘Gorbini Ma’ award

Universal Medical College Hospital arranged the 'Gorbini Ma' award ceremony Sunday (14 May) on the occasion of Mother's Day.

The award ceremony was held at RAOWA Convention Centre in the capital's Moakhali DOHS area, reads a press release.

Presided over by Chairman of Universal Medical College Hospital Priti Chakraborty, Managing Director of Universal Medical College Hospital Ashis Kumar Chakraborty delivered welcome speech at the programme.

Planning Minister MA Mannan handed over the awards as the chief guest.

Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation Anisul Haque handed over the awards as chief guest.

Zakia Sultana, secretary at the Ministry of Industry, was present as a special guest on the occasion and Md Amin Helali, vice president of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI), was present as guest of honour on behalf of FBCCI president.

This year, the proud mothers were Firoza Begum, mother of Jessore's Senior Sessions and District Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam; Rabeya Khatun, mother of director general of Prime Minister's Office-2 Md Shahidul Islam; Saheda Rahman, mother of DIG Md Munibur Rahman, additional commissioner of Police (traffic) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police; Professor Rahima Khatun, mother of renowned kidney transplant surgeon and eminent urologist Prof Md Kamrul Islam; Roshan Ara Begum, mother of Dr Mohammad Asif Hossain Khan, professor of Computer Science and Engineering Department of Dhaka University and director of ICT Cel; Chanchala Rani Sharma, mother of Daily Kalbela Editor Santosh Sharma; Shaheen Mahfuza Haque, mother of National Film Award winning actress Nusrat Imroz Tisha; Samsunnahar Majumdar, mother of actor MM Kamrul Hasan Rawnak (Rawnak Hasan); Selina Haque, mother of National Film Award winning singer and music director Mohammad Mahmudul Haque Imran and Mina Chauhan, mother of Chandrasekhar Chauhan, lecturer in the Department of Medicine, Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh.