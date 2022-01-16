10 Minute School raises $2m seed funding from Indian investor 

Country's largest online education institution, 10 Minute School, has raised $2 million in seed funding from Surge, Sequoia Capital India's rapid scale-up programme.

This investment makes 10 Minute School the first education technology (edtech) in Bangladesh to secure funding from Surge.

Speaking with the Business Standard, Ahsan Mahbub, public relations and communication manager of 10 minutes school, said that the tech startup plans to utilize the fund by investing in product development, technology, and talent acquisition.

Founded by Ayman Sadiq and his co-founder Abdullah Abyad Raied in 2015, 10 Minute School is on a mission to democratise education for all in Bangladesh.

Access to quality teachers across the country has been one of the biggest challenges for the students here.

Much of the development in education is still focused around Dhaka and a few other major cities – resulting in poor infrastructure for the rest of the country.

Added to that, the best coaching centres and private tutors are not affordable to the general population due to several socio-economic barriers.

This is where 10 Minute School comes in. This mobile-first online learning platform bridges the gap between aspiration and opportunities by offering up affordable, accessible and highly relevant educational content to 25 million school and college students, university admission test candidates, job-seekers, and people looking for specialized skills training.

Instead of serving an off-the-shelf product feature, the team constantly interacts with its students to understand their pain points in order to create tailor-made solutions.

Students from classes one-12 can advance their learning using resources like videos, mock exams, lecture sheets, and notes that have been developed by experts over the years.

Those looking to upskill themselves in their careers have access to various courses like spoken English, microsoft excel, corporate training, etc.

The year 2021 marked a significant year of growth for platform, with more than nine million new learners joining the platforms, eight million learning hours delivered, and another 17,000+ new videos added to its learning ecosystem.

The application (10ms.app) has recently surpassed three million users, making it the largest learning app in the country.

"We have experienced an unprecedented 12 fold business growth in our platform in 2021 during the pandemic, and a strong validation from our users who experienced our learning contents.

"Sequoia Capital India's Surge joining us as our first investor is a very humbling experience for the team, and it further validates our vision for democratizing access to high quality education for all in Bangladesh. We want to double down on our growth trajectory this year while creating an unparalleled learning experience for our students," said 10 Minute School Founder and CEO Ayman Sadiq.

The pandemic has turbocharged online education in Bangladesh, with offline institutions and exams being put on hold since early 2020.

To ensure that students could continue learning despite the lockdown, the company launched some of its first premium courses and books during this time.

Today the platform has 25,000+ classes and skills courses prepared by some of Bangladesh's best instructors and professionals. It provides a personalized learning journey for students with the opportunity to test their learning from a bank of 50,000+ quizzes additional resources like flashcards, audiobooks, and notes.

In the first quarter of 2022, the company plans to launch live coaching classes for students from classes five-12, test paper courses for HSC and SSC examinees, complete admission and BCS programmes, a whole series of interactive academic books for classes 3-12 and 25 more sought-after upskilling courses.

The edtech platform sees an immense opportunity to help support the existing education system of the country, which has 43 million students today.

The team also aspires to contribute to the upskilling of its significant youth population of five million, leading to increased employment and demographic dividends for the country.