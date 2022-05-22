10% instant cashback on bKash payment in Daraz

Corporates

TBS Report
22 May, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 06:24 pm

Related News

10% instant cashback on bKash payment in Daraz

TBS Report
22 May, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 06:24 pm
10% instant cashback on bKash payment in Daraz

Customers can now enjoy 10%, up to Tk200 instant cashback on shopping from country's popular online marketplace Daraz through bKash payment. 

Cashback limit on each transaction is Tk100. To avail the offer, a customer has to make minimum payment of Tk500 through bKash. Started on 18 May, the offer will be available till 28 May, reads a press release.

Customers can buy an array of products including clothing, footwear, electronics, groceries, digital products, beauty products, and so on from Daraz. They will get the cashback on bKash payment while buying all products from Daraz. 

More details of the offer will be available at the bKash Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/bkashlimited/.

To make payment, customers need to select bKash from payment option after selecting product in Daraz. With entering bKash number and verification code, bKash will be added to payment method. Once added, customers can do shopping whenever they want, using bKash PIN only.

Now, customers can buy their desired products and services through bKash payment at more than 270,000 small and large online-offline merchants including Daraz across the country.  Cashless payment at the merchant points by scanning QR code through bKash app has brought additional convenience to the customers.

daraz / Bkash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why everybody wants to be like TikTok

Why everybody wants to be like TikTok

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How the ban on porn sites spawned a local cybersex industry

7h | Panorama
3 best affordable sunscreens for all

3 best affordable sunscreens for all

7h | Mode
Warah uses three types of khadi material: a sheer and light one, a medium count and a thicker one.

Warah: Embroidered with culture and womanhood

9h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

CV or Resume: Which one to create for job application

CV or Resume: Which one to create for job application

9h | Videos
Wheat prices double in India

Wheat prices double in India

22h | Videos
Is Washington-Moscow agreement possible?

Is Washington-Moscow agreement possible?

23h | Videos
Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature