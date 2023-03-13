10 honoured with FBCCI Business Excellence Award

TBS Report
13 March, 2023, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 10:58 pm

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, widely known as FBCCI, has recognised 10 individuals and organisations with the "FBCCI Business Excellence Award" for their contribution to the country's economy.

The FBCCI handed over the awards at a gala event at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital on Monday evening, said a press release. 

Managing Director of Beximco Pharma Nazmul Hasan and BSRM Group Chief Alihussain Akberali were honoured in the Business Leadership category, while Olympic Industries Managing Director Mubarak Ali, Square Food Managing Director Anjan Chowdhury, National Life Insurance CEO Md Kazim Uddin, Energypac Power Generation Managing Director Humayun Rashid received the award in the Industry, Commerce, Services and Agriculture and Agri-Business categories.

Bashundhara Paper Mills Managing Director Safwan Sobhan was recognised in the Young Entrepreneur category, and Creation Private Limited Managing Director Md Rashedul Karim Munna and Tampaco Foils Managing Director Safius Sami Alamgir were picked in the Small and Medium Entrepreneur category.

Karigar Managing Partner Tania Wahab got the award in the Women Entrepreneur category. Besides former FBCCI President Mahbubur Rahman and Heritage and Crafts Researcher Maleka Khan were also recognised in the Jury Board Special Category.

