10 Days Benarasi Festival unveiled at Le Meridien Dhaka

The Muslin, proudly announces the commencement of the 10-day Banarasi Festival with the title of 'Timeless Magnificence of Bangladeshi Banarasi' powered by BRAC Bank. Tasnuva Islam, founder and CEO of The Muslin, inaugurated the festival in a grand ceremony at Le Meridien Dhaka on Wednesday evening, reads a press release.

Renowned and talented weavers from Mirpur Benarasi Polli Mohammad Rafiq, Shamim Akhtar, Haji Mohammad Asir, Nur Islam, Zahidur Rahman was present at the event. They expressed their journey with Benarasi, own unique stories and techniques at the event. Visitors, guests and media persons enjoyed the weaving techniques of Banarsi weavers at the event. Visitors can buy benarasi at the event also.

The Muslin's founder director and CEO Tasnuva Islam's passion for preserving and promoting traditional arts fueled the creation of the festival, which aimed to showcase the intricate beauty and timeless elegance of Bangladeshi Banarsi.

Photo: Courtesy

The Muslin's founder director and CEO said,"We are delighted to organize Banarasi Festival, a celebration that harmonizes the timeless beauty of Banaras with the contemporary elegance of The Muslin. This festival aims to showcase the diversity and richness of our cultural heritage through the lens of craftsmanship and design from our local unique benarasi weavers."

The opening ceremony was also attended by Miss World Bangladesh Jessia Jessie and senior officials of the Miss World Bangladesh organizing committee, senior officials of the Netherlands, Dutch, Morocco, Brazil and Palestine embassies and leading women professionals of the country.

The 10-day long festival will be open to the public from 29 February 2024, featuring a collection of the country's traditional Benarasi sarees. It will run daily from 10 am to 10 pm.

On the fourth day of the festival, a seminar is organized on the history, craft and future of Banaras. Famous Artist, Designer Chandra Shekhar Shaha, Director General of Bengal Foundation Luva Nahid Chowdhury, International award-winning weaver Mohammad Rafiq and weaver Abdur Rashid will be present at the seminar. also be organized on the fourth day of the festival, gaining insight into the history, craft, and future of Banarasi weaving. Grameen Phone is the loyalty partner of this 10-day event.

Media partners The Business Standard, Canvas magazine, MW magazine, and Hernet tv.