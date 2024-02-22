10-day Benarasi Festival to be held in Le Méridien Dhaka

The Muslin, a prominent name in the realm of cultural preservation and promotion, has announced the upcoming Bangladeshi Benarasi Festival, "Timeless Magnificence of the Bangladeshi Benarasi."

This event is set to take place on 28 February 2024 at Le Meridien, Entresol, bringing together the finest weavers, artisans and connoisseurs of art to celebrate the rich heritage of Bangladeshi Benarasi, reads a press release.

The brainchild behind this cultural extravaganza is none other than The Muslin's Founder Director and CEO, Tasnuva Islam.

Her passion for preserving and promoting traditional art forms has fueled the creation of this festival, aiming to showcase the intricate beauty and timeless elegance of Bangladeshi Benarasi.

At the heart of the festival will be the presence of internationally awarded and the country's famous weaver, Mohammad Rafiq. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to witness live demonstrations of the Benarasi weaving technique by Mohammad Rafiq himself at the event.

The festival will also be a congregation of numerous talented weavers like Shamim Akhtar, Haji Mohammad Asir, Nur Islam, Zahidur Rahman of Mirpur Benarsipolli, each with their own unique stories and techniques.

The event promises to be a melting pot of creativity and skill, as these artisans showcase their finest Benarasi creations.

Ambassadors from different Embassy, Showbiz stars, leading women professionals of the country and students of BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology will also attend the event.

The ten-day-long festival will be open to the public starting 29 February 2024 and will feature a collection of the country's traditional Benarasi sarees. It will run daily from 10am to 10pm.

The Bangladeshi Benarasi Festival will include live weaving demonstrations, exhibition and sale, interactive sessions and cultural performances.

Tasnuva Islam expressed her enthusiasm for the festival, saying, "The Timeless Magnificence of the Bangladeshi Benarasi Festival is not just an event; it's a celebration of our heritage, a tribute to the skilled hands that weave magic into every thread. We invite everyone to join us in this celebration of artistry and tradition."