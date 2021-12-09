Cooperation from businessmen needed for FTA signing with Malaysia: Tipu Munshi

Economy

TBS Report
09 December, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 10:12 pm

He said that discussions on the FTA signing have gone far ahead and Bangladesh has also already graduated from LDC

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP said the signing of the FTA with Malaysia required the sincere cooperation of traders.

Tipu Munshi made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar on "Opportunities and Challenges of FTA for Bangladesh" on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Bangladesh Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) at Gulshan Club in Dhaka on Thursday (December 9), said a press release. 

He said that discussions on the FTA signing have gone far ahead and Bangladesh has also already graduated from LDC.

"Now to compete with the developed world and move ahead in trade and commerce, we need to be prepared to face the challenges of graduation. We have already signed the FTA with Bhutan," The commerce minister said.

"We have done a lot of work to sign FTA or PTA with several countries including Malaysia, Indonesia and Australia. The signing of the FTA or PTA will put pressure on our economy, but, in the long run, we will have to do it. There is no alternative to trade with different countries," he added. 

Tipu Munshi added there are many technical and important issues with FTA, not just economic or trade relations.

"We have to move forward in this regard while protecting the interests of the country. In this case, the businessmen of the country also have to play a responsible role," he further said. 

The event was presided over by BMCCI President Raquib Mohammad Fakhrul (Rocky).

The keynote address was delivered by CPD  Executive Director Dr Fahmida Khatun. Former Ambassador of Bangladesh to Malaysia Farooq Sobhan took part in the discussion as a panelist.

BMCCI Organising Committee Chairman Syed Almas Kabi and General Secretary Mahbubul Alam spoke on the occasion.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Malaysia / Bangladesh LDC Graduation / FTA Signing

