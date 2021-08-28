Control appreciation of US dollar against taka: CCCI

Economy

TBS Report
28 August, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2021, 09:34 pm

Related News

Control appreciation of US dollar against taka: CCCI

Before the outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic in the country last year, the value of the dollar rose to a maximum of Tk84.95 in February

TBS Report
28 August, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2021, 09:34 pm
Control appreciation of US dollar against taka: CCCI

Mahbubul Alam, president of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), has requested the central bank to take necessary actions to control the appreciation of the US dollar against taka.

A letter sent by the CCCI president to Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir on Saturday noted that a rise in the value of the US dollar against taka has been observed in the currency market recently, especially over the past two weeks.

In the current situation, intervention of the Bangladesh Bank is essential to keep the value of the dollar at a tolerable and reasonable level to keep the foreign exchange market stable, control inflation and maintain balance in the import-export trade, reads a press release issued by the CCCI

On 22 August this year, the dollar was exchanged at the rate of Tk85.10 on average in the country. On this day, state-owned Sonali Bank sold US dollars at Tk87 whereas it was sold at Tk87.80 in the open market.

Before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country last year, the value of the dollar rose to a maximum of Tk84.95 in February, which was considered to be the strongest position of the dollar at that time.

The letter also mentioned that the sudden depreciation rise in the value of the dollar against the taka has led to fears that traders and entrepreneurs involved in imported consumer goods, capital equipment and industrial raw materials will suffer financially, and ultimately customers have to take the plight.

At the same time, the epidemic will harm the economy, which will hamper the recovery process.

To maintain the normal pace of import and export trade in the country, the central bank has taken effective measures to keep the currency market, especially the value of dollars, stable at acceptable levels  and regulate the market, CCCI president said in the letter.

Top News

Dollar / Taka / CCCI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Afghan minister who became a bike courier

The Afghan minister who became a bike courier

4h | Videos
Aseis: A band for life

Aseis: A band for life

5h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Light weight race car made of jute fibres

Light weight race car made of jute fibres

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

5
Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs
Economy

Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs

6
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes