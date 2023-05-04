Consumers’ body demands stern measures against  loan defaulters in next budget

Economy

TBS Report
04 May, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2023, 10:33 pm

Related News

Consumers’ body demands stern measures against  loan defaulters in next budget

TBS Report
04 May, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2023, 10:33 pm
Consumers’ body demands stern measures against  loan defaulters in next budget

A consumer rights organisation has urged the government to take tough measures against loan defaulters in the upcoming budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.

At a press conference held At the Jatiya Press Club on Thursday, the Voluntary Consumers Training and Awareness Society (Vocta) also called for inflationary measures, as well as revoking the scope of whitening black money, reads a press release on Thursday.

The non-profit organisation's Executive Director Khalilur Rahman Sajal and its Chairman Dr Hossain Uddin Shekhar, and directors were present at the event.

"The existing unethical tax provisions that allow the whitening of black money or repatriation of laundered money have become a farce in the country," said Khalilur Rahman Sajal.

"The repeated practice of legalising black money has only encouraged further money laundering and thus the next national budget should scrap such provisions while laying out steps to forcibly recover laundered money," he added.

He demanded a policy that will force businesses to use computer technology so that tax evasion at all levels of production activities including raw material use, production and marketing can be monitored.

Sajal also asked the government to avoid new tax regimes that would inevitably heighten the inflation pressure already weighing on the general people. Import taxes on commodities like rice, lentil, sugar and edible oil and value-added tax rates should be fixed at tolerable levels.

At the same time, speedy disposal of cases filed by the Competition Commission against dishonest profit-hungry businessmen who employ unfair marketing practices to manipulate consumer prices would send a strong message to market manipulators, he said.

Sajal emphasised implementing a surplus budget for the fiscal year starting in July by focusing on a higher employment rate, higher wages, greater production activities and less demand. 

The government should also keep subsidising fertilisers for farmers to help ensure food security, despite potential pressure from development partners to reduce subsidies, he said.

Prices of drugs and medical equipment should be brought under control and if necessary, fund allocations should be made for the country's consumer rights organisations, Sajal added.

Top News / Budget

Budget / loan defaulters

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Nahid Dipa: The woman putting menstrual cups on the map in Bangladesh

12h | Panorama
Photo: Intiaz Mahmud

Conquering thyself: A solo climb of Mount Pisang

15h | Explorer
Sanjoy Barua Chowdhury. Sketch: TBS

Buddha Purnima: A day for self-contemplation and unwavering kindness

15h | Thoughts
How to bring tech giants under taxation

How to bring tech giants under taxation

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

7h | TBS Stories
Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

9h | TBS SPORTS
Writers' strike in Hollywood threatens to cost billions of dollars again

Writers' strike in Hollywood threatens to cost billions of dollars again

12h | TBS Entertainment
400 to 500 crore taka’s mango production

400 to 500 crore taka’s mango production

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

4
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022