Consumer prices jump further in March to 6.22%

The consumer prices rose 6.22% year on year in March, marking a further rise from February levels, on the back of rising food prices.

In February, Bangladesh's consumer prices rose 6.17% year on year.

According to data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics published Tuesday (19 April), the price inflation for food items was 6.34% in March.

A month earlier, the food inflation was 6.22% in February.

Meanwhile, non-food inflation was 6.04% in March in comparison to 6.10% in February.