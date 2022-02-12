Consistency of documents to fasten getting CMSME loans: Speakers

Lack of consistency and coherence of documents and coordination among the entrepreneurs and financial institutions hinder faster disbursement of stimulus to the CMSMEs, speakers in a workshop said today.

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) organised the workshop titled "Procedures and preparedness of getting loan from stimulus package from banks" on 12 February, read a press release.

Jaker Hossain, general manager (SMESPD) of Bangladesh Bank, was present as guest of honour.

In his welcome speech, DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said 80% of total employment in the industry sector comes from CMSMEs contributing about 45% value addition in the manufacturing sector.

"But due to lack of financial and policy support, the CMSME sector could not utilise their fullest capacity and potentials. The government has declared a stimulus package of Tk40,000 crore only for the CMSME sector but due to complex definition of CMSME, lack of required documents, complicated disbursement process, not having a bank account, poor relation between banks and entrepreneurs, collateral issues and lack of database, CMSME entrepreneurs sometimes face difficulties in getting loans.

He however, urged for easy and faster implementation of loan disbursement for the revival of CMSMEs.

Guest of Honour Md Jaker Hossain said that the disbursement of loan under stimulus is quite satisfactory in city area but in remote areas it is not up to the mark.

He informed that from the first phase of Tk20,000 crore stimulus, Tk15,500 crore has already been disbursed and from the 2nd phase of Tk20,000 crore, Tk6,217 crore has been disbursed as of 9 February which is 31% of the allotment in second phase.

He said there might have some misconceptions among the bankers and entrepreneurs in the field level that hinder the disbursement process.

He also requested the loan seekers to maintain proper documents and cooperate with banks to get loan in a faster manner.

He also said that banks are not reluctant to give loans but they are aggressively looking for CMSME clients now.

Regarding definition of CMSMEs, he said that it will be redefined in the next new Industrial Policy.

"We have to promote real SMEs and for that we have to change our mindset to facilitate real SMEs", he added.

He also requested the bankers not to harass the loan seekers without any reason.

In his keynote paper, Md Rafiqul Islam, executive vice president of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd, said that a SME database is very essential for distributing loans.

"CMSMEs represent 90% of businesses. Formal SMEs contribute up to 40% of national income (GDP) in emerging economies," he added.

For getting loans under stimulus, at first, an entrepreneur needs to be categorised that under which segment he belongs, then it would be easy to give loan. Policies of Bangladesh Bank are very flexible and adequate, he said.

He further said, "As per the guidelines of Bangladesh Bank, 30% of loans of banks and financial institutions dedicated to MSMEs having an easy sanction process."

DCCI Senior Vice President Arman Haque moderated the question answer session. More than 100 CMSME members of DCCI participated in the workshop held virtually for better understanding on how to avail loans under stimulus easily.