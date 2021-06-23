Congo delegation team to visit Dhaka to bolster trade ties

Economy

TBS Report
23 June, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 07:30 pm

Congo delegation team to visit Dhaka to bolster trade ties

TBS Report
23 June, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 07:30 pm
Congo delegation team to visit Dhaka to bolster trade ties

A delegation team of Congo will visit Dhaka soon to strengthen the bilateral trade relationship between Bangladesh and The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). 

The team will be led by Dadou Kapanji, Policy Specialist from the Congolese President's Office, said a press release. 

Tenday Luab, Honorary Consul of the United Kingdom and Diplomat of the DRC Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Jean Pierre Otshumbe, General Secretary, REGIDESO, Ministry of Water Resources will also be present amongst others. 

During the visit, the Congolese delegation will sit with top government officials and business leaders of Bangladesh to discuss various bilateral issues including trade investment opportunities in both countries. 

The delegation team will be accompanied by Honorary Consul General of the DRC in Bangladesh- Ziauddin Adil and the Honorary Consul of the DRC, Nazir Alam.

DRC is interested in importing Pharmaceutical and First Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), banking services from Bangladesh. Besides, bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture, water resources, information technology and engineering will also be on the top agenda from both countries.

Last year, Congo awarded Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certificate to the Bangladeshi pharmaceutical company, Square and Apex Pharma. 

The special board under the country's Health Ministry, 'Directorate of Pharmacy and Medicine' awarded the certificate to the companies in recognition of ensuring quality by following good manufacturing practices. This paved the way for Bangladesh to export medicines to 11 African countries.

