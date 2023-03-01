Companies unable to benefit from corporate tax cut due to restriction on transactions: MCCI

Companies are unable to benefit from reduced tax rates due to restrictions imposed on transactions, according to the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI).

"Though the government reduced the corporate tax rate by 2.5% in the last budget, companies are unable to reap the benefits," MCCI President Saiful Islam said during during a pre-budget meeting at the NBR office in the capital's Agargaon Wednesday (1 March).

Highlighting the issue, he urged the government to cancel the condition of transaction through the banking channel and cutting the use of cash.

In the last budget, the tax rate of listed and non-listed companies in the stock market was reduced by 2.5% to 20% and 27.5% respectively.

However, to get this benefit, companies can make annual transactions up to Tk36 lakhs in cash, and any amount above that should be done through the banking channel. In addition, a single transaction limit was set at Tk5 lakh.

The MCCI president said, "Even though the tax rate of public limited companies is 20%, the effective tax rate in our country becomes 40-50%."

Stating that the main reason behind this is disallowance of expense and tax deduction at source (TDS), he said, "It is impossible for businesses to avail the corporate tax cut benefits."

NBR held a meeting with concerned parties prior to the budget for FY2023-24 is presented next June.

In the meeting, the MCCI put forth various proposals on behalf of businesses including 118 proposals regarding income tax, value added tax (VAT) and customs duty.

The MCCI president emphasised on reducing the tax rate of individual taxpayers, canceling the condition on proofs of tax return submission, strengthening the online system, and NBR taking steps to expand local industries.

NBR member Masud Sadiq presided over the meeting while business leaders and other senior officials related to budget preparation were present.