Commonwealth to assist Bangladesh sustain economic growth after LDC graduation

The Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) will assist Bangladesh sustain its robust economic growth after graduation from the group of least developed countries (LDCs), says Samantha Cohen, chief executive officer of CWEIC.

Samantha, the chief of the Commonwealth's business network, had a meeting with Md Jashim Uddin, president of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI), at a hotel in the capital city on Sunday, said a press release.

During the meeting, they also discussed various aspects of mutually beneficial cooperation as well as how the Commonwealth platform can be utilised to retain Bangladesh's economic pace in post LDC period.

They talked on export diversification and exploring markets across Commonwealth states, collaboration to increase high-skilled workforce and innovation, investment in infrastructures with technology accessibility, streamlining trade facilitation and technical support to strengthen the potential sectors of the country etc.

FBCCI Chief Md Jashim Uddin said the businessmen around the world are still not well-aware of Bangladesh's rapid transformation that took place in the recent years and also about the tremendous opportunities that the "New Bangladesh" offers.

FBCCI is keen to connect with the private sector of the Commonwealth countries to promote the government's "Branding Bangladesh" initiative, he added.

Samantha Cohen said CWEIC will organise a high-level business delegation to Bangladesh later this year and requested FBCCI to arrange B2B meetings and factory visits for the delegation to show them the compliance and competitive advantages of the growing sectors of the country.

CWEIC will also assist Bangladesh to enter the mainstream market of its major and highly potential trade partners including the UK, Canada and Australia as well as highlight Bangladesh's remarkable development accomplishments and innumerable potentials among its member states.

FBCCI is the strategic partner of Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council and FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin is one of the members of CWEIC's advisory board.

Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque, secretary general of FBCCI, was also present at the meeting.