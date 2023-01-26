Committed to the development and growth of Bangladesh's economy: MCCI president

The Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) is committed to the development and growth of Bangladesh's economy, said MCCI President Md Saiful Islam.

"There are many things going on simultaneously around us, like the dollar crisis, globally soaring energy prices, the overall inflation, a pandemic, and the Russia-Ukraine war. This makes the prevailing situation quite tricky. However, we know for certain that the government will leave no stone unturned to reverse this and set the country back on its growth and development path. We are also committed to the development and growth of our economy," Md Saiful Islam said during his welcome speach at the launching of Bangladesh Business Climate Index (BBX) 2022-2023 on Thursday (26 January).

"It is my absolute pleasure and honor to welcome you all to this launching event of the Bangladesh Business Climate (BBX) 2022-2023 report. We are thrilled to return with the BBX, a project that MCCI family members hold very dear to their hearts. By laying out a detailed picture of the current business landscape, MCCI would, as always, pursue the enabling environment businesses that Bangladesh needs," he added.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP was present at the event as the chief guest. Foreign Secretary (Senior Secretary) Masud Bin Momen, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman (Senior Secretary) Lokman Hossain Miah were present as special guests.

BBX 2022-2023 is the second installment of the Bangladesh Business Climate Index. The MCCI partnered with Policy Exchange of Bangladesh (PEB) to come up with the report.

The latest BBX checks the level of appropriateness of Bangladesh's business environment based on ten indicators: starting a business, access to land, availability of regulatory information, infrastructure, labour regulation, dispute resolution, trade facilitation, paying taxes, technology adoption, and access to finance.

This year, the index score has come to 61.95 - a slight improvement over the last year's one.

"Gauging the business climate of a country is much required to assess its future economic prospects. We can assess the probability of businesses and investments flourishing from this index. Previously, we have seen other indices, including the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business. Since its discontinuation a few years back, we have felt for a similar index to fill the gap. BBX attempts to supply local and national government agencies with evidence-based inputs that could help them enhance their service delivery and create actionable policy agendas that are helpful to small local businesses," MCCI president said.

He added that home-grown indices like the BBX hold an edge over international ones.

"Performed by the people who know the ins and outs of the local industries, these indices also appear to have a firm foundation. Such indices remain more flexible with the evolution of the country context, can integrate views of local small businesses, and have stronger local accountability. China and other countries already have home-grown indices. It is time we took the same route to ensure our development," he said.

"Bangladesh has LDC-graduation to face in 2026. With a loss of preferential treatment in export markets, the country might face a difficult time during the transition period. Delving deep into such indices earlier, locating the system's weaknesses, and working on those would be the right approach to face the future. In that regard, BBX 2022-2023 can lead us towards the right development targets," Md Saiful Islam further said.

"MCCI has always believed in being the voice of responsible business. We put great emphasis on ensuring proper industrial relations and dispute settlement to make sure everyone gets her/his due from the people around. We have made it our mission to inspire businesses to become more responsible. Our members need this information, but this will be not be limited to the members only. Information that helps the country and its people should be made available to the public. I think the latest BBX report could be very useful. We have to decide how much of the rich knowledge hidden in the report we will use to our advantage," he added.