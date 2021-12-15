Commerce ministry warns Daraz over 11:11 campaign 

Economy

TBS Report 
15 December, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 06:22 pm

Related News

Commerce ministry warns Daraz over 11:11 campaign 

Daraz Bangladesh hosted the 11:11 campaign for the fourth time this year

TBS Report 
15 December, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 06:22 pm
Commerce ministry warns Daraz over 11:11 campaign 

The commerce ministry has directed e-commerce company Daraz Bangladesh, a concern of the Chinese e-commerce and retail giant Alibaba Group, to refrain from launching campaigns like 11:11 without prior approval in future.

The Central Digital Commerce Cell under the ministry sent a letter in this regard to the managing director of Daraz Bangladesh on Wednesday. 

The ministry also instructed Daraz to submit a complete report on their 11:11 campaign within seven working days. 

Earlier on 4 November, the ministry had issued a show-cause notice to the e-commerce platform for the 11:11 campaign, which held on 11 November. 

The ministry expressed concern over disproportionate and overly lucrative discounts offered to the customers during the campaign. 

In response to the notice, Daraz Bangladesh chief corporate affairs officer had sent a letter to the cell on 8 November. 

Daraz Bangladesh hosted the 11:11 campaign for the fourth time this year since its initiation in Bangladesh in 2018.

According to this year's data, the company sold products worth Tk170 crore from 12am to 10pm on 11 November.

Bangladesh / Top News

e-commerce / Daraz Bagladesh / 11:11 festival / Commerce Ministry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A sign of progress and social reform in Saudi Arabia - women are now allowed to drive, travel without male guardians and vote. Photo: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia: Where social reforms are picking up pace

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Restaurants vs food delivery companies: A face-off over commissions

8h | Panorama
17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

1h | Videos
Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

1h | Videos
Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

1h | Videos
How Gazipur was liberated in 1971

How Gazipur was liberated in 1971

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak