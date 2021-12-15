Commerce ministry warns Daraz over 11:11 campaign 

The commerce ministry has directed e-commerce company Daraz Bangladesh, a concern of the Chinese e-commerce and retail giant Alibaba Group, to refrain from launching campaigns like 11:11 without prior approval in future.

The Central Digital Commerce Cell under the ministry sent a letter in this regard to the managing director of Daraz Bangladesh on Wednesday.

The ministry also instructed Daraz to submit a complete report on their 11:11 campaign within seven working days.

Earlier on 4 November, the ministry had issued a show-cause notice to the e-commerce platform for the 11:11 campaign, which held on 11 November.

The ministry expressed concern over disproportionate and overly lucrative discounts offered to the customers during the campaign.

In response to the notice, Daraz Bangladesh chief corporate affairs officer had sent a letter to the cell on 8 November.

Daraz Bangladesh hosted the 11:11 campaign for the fourth time this year since its initiation in Bangladesh in 2018.

According to this year's data, the company sold products worth Tk170 crore from 12am to 10pm on 11 November.