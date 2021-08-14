Commerce minister urges NRBs, foreign investors to invest in Bangladesh

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has called on foreign investors and non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) to invest in Bangladesh as the country is now offering ample business scopes for investors.

He urged the NRBs to get involved in Bangladesh anyway they can, and help the country with their talents and experiences.

Bangladesh would benefit a lot by their (NRBs) experience and engagement, the minister said while addressing a seminar titled 'Bangladesh the Next Investment Frontier' as the chief guest held in the USA on Saturday.

In association with Bangladesh's commerce ministry and the consulate general of Bangladesh in Los Angeles, Startup Bangladesh Limited hosted the seminar for foreign investors and expatriates in Silicon Valley, USA.

The event highlighted the investment scopes in Bangladesh's various sectors for the NRB's and the foreign investors.

Tareque Muhammad, consul general of Bangladesh in Los Angeles; Md Hafizur Rahman, additional commerce secretary (export); Abdur Rahim Khan, joint commerce secretary; Shomi Kaiser, president of e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB), and SM Khurshid-Ul-Alam, commercial counselor at the consulate general of Bangladesh in Los Angeles, attended the event.

Many globally prominent business leaders in the US technology sector, startup founders, venture fund founders, and distinguished professionals from globally prominent companies in Silicon Valley, participated in the seminar.

Tina Jabeen, managing director and chief executive officer of Startup Bangladesh Limited, presented an experience sharing session in presence of special guests, academics and NRBs.

She discussed the current state of foreign direct investment in Bangladesh and its strategies that might encourage US investment partnerships with Bangladeshi startups.

In his remark, Alfredo Coppola of US Market Center, the longest running accelerator in Silicon Valley and manager of the BIG (Bangabandhu Inovation Grant) International competition, said Jabeen practically connected Silicon Valley with the startup ecosystem in Bangladesh.

Md Hafizur Rahman, additional commerce secretary (export) and SM Khurshid- Ul-Alam, commercial counselor at the consulate general of Bangladesh in Los Angeles, also spoke at the event.