Commerce minister urges NRBs, foreign investors to invest in Bangladesh

Economy

TBS Report
14 August, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2021, 09:12 pm

Related News

Commerce minister urges NRBs, foreign investors to invest in Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 August, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2021, 09:12 pm
Commerce minister urges NRBs, foreign investors to invest in Bangladesh

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has called on foreign investors and non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) to invest in Bangladesh as the country is now offering ample business scopes for investors. 

He urged the NRBs to get involved in Bangladesh anyway they can, and help the country with their talents and experiences.

Bangladesh would benefit a lot by their (NRBs) experience and engagement, the minister said while addressing a seminar titled 'Bangladesh the Next Investment Frontier' as the chief guest held in the USA on Saturday. 

In association with Bangladesh's commerce ministry and the consulate general of Bangladesh in Los Angeles, Startup Bangladesh Limited hosted the seminar for foreign investors and expatriates in Silicon Valley, USA. 

The event highlighted the investment scopes in Bangladesh's various sectors for the NRB's and the foreign investors.

Tareque Muhammad, consul general of Bangladesh in Los Angeles; Md Hafizur Rahman, additional commerce secretary (export); Abdur Rahim Khan, joint commerce secretary; Shomi Kaiser, president of e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB), and SM Khurshid-Ul-Alam, commercial counselor at the consulate general of Bangladesh in Los Angeles, attended the event. 

Many globally prominent business leaders in the US technology sector, startup founders, venture fund founders, and distinguished professionals from globally prominent companies in Silicon Valley, participated in the seminar.  

Tina Jabeen, managing director and chief executive officer of Startup Bangladesh Limited, presented an experience sharing session in presence of special guests, academics and NRBs.

She discussed the current state of foreign direct investment in Bangladesh and its strategies that might encourage US investment partnerships with Bangladeshi startups. 

In his remark, Alfredo Coppola of US Market Center, the longest running accelerator in Silicon Valley and manager of the BIG (Bangabandhu Inovation Grant) International competition, said Jabeen practically connected Silicon Valley with the startup ecosystem in Bangladesh. 

Md Hafizur Rahman, additional commerce secretary (export) and SM Khurshid- Ul-Alam, commercial counselor at the consulate general of Bangladesh in Los Angeles, also spoke at the event.

Top News

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi / NBR / foreign investors / imvestment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

1h | Videos
TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

2h | Videos
Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

2h | Videos
TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie