Collective effort needed to tackle economic challenges: Salman F Rahman
Collective effort is required to tackle economic challenges amid instability in the global context, Prime Minister's Private Sector Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman said today (18 January).
"Everyone has to work together to face the economic challenges posed in the prevailing unstable global context," he said during a views-exchange with a delegation led by FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam at the adviser's office.
He further said the pace of Bangladesh's development will continue.
Salman F Rahman urged the country's business leaders to conduct their business with patience and honesty for the people's welfare.
Later in the day, a delegation of the Bangladesh Chemist & Druggist Samity congratulated Salman F Rahman on assuming his post for the second consecutive term.
At this time, the adviser urged the delegation to appoint category-wise pharmacists as per the Pharmacy Council of Bangladesh's (PCB) policy in all pharmacies of the country.