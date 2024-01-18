Collective effort needed to tackle economic challenges: Salman F Rahman

Economy

TBS Report
18 January, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 08:20 pm

Collective effort needed to tackle economic challenges: Salman F Rahman

Salman F Rahman urged the country’s business leaders to conduct their business with patience and honesty for the people’s welfare

TBS Report
18 January, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 08:20 pm
A file photo of Prime Minister&#039;s Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman. Photo: Collected

Collective effort is required to tackle economic challenges amid instability in the global context, Prime Minister's Private Sector Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman said today (18 January).

"Everyone has to work together to face the economic challenges posed in the prevailing unstable global context," he said during a views-exchange with a delegation led by FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam at the adviser's office.

He further said the pace of Bangladesh's development will continue. 

Salman F Rahman urged the country's business leaders to conduct their business with patience and honesty for the people's welfare.

Later in the day, a delegation of the Bangladesh Chemist & Druggist Samity congratulated Salman F Rahman on assuming his post for the second consecutive term. 

At this time, the adviser urged the delegation to appoint category-wise pharmacists as per the Pharmacy Council of Bangladesh's (PCB) policy in all pharmacies of the country.

 

