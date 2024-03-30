C'nawabganj to get a modern makeover with its first tourism centre

Chapainawabganj, famous for its delicious and top-quality mangoes, is undergoing a metamorphosis with the construction of a modern tourism hub featuring a six-storey residential hotel, mango orchard, mango museum, swimming pool, amphitheatre and tennis court.

The project, estimated to cost over Tk100 crore, aims to attract both domestic and international tourists to the northwestern district. Locals anticipate the centre will be a game-changer for boosting the region's economic dynamism.

The tourism centre is being constructed in the heart of Chapainawabganj city, on a vast 44.5 acres of land. Its prime location places it right next to the Sheikh Hasina Bridge, which stretches across the Mahananda River.

To jumpstart construction, an initial budget of Tk46 crore has been allocated, with promises of further funding as needed, said Ziaul Haque Hawlader, the project director and general manager (Planning) of Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation, the national tourism organisation of the country.

"We are currently in the phase of filling the land, and we expect this to be finished within the next month. The project timeline extends until June next year," he told TBS.

"Due to its vast scale, some revisions are being made to the proposal at the directive of the tourism ministry, which includes new features to enhance tourist experience, ultimately leading to a more modern establishment," Ziaul Haque said.

He continued, "The initial budget allocated in 2018 was Tk46 crore. However, with the expanded scope of the project proposal, including additional amenities, the project cost is expected to rise above Tk100 crore."

With a budget allocation of Tk46 crore in the initial phase, priority is given to the construction of structures that are functional, business-oriented, and contribute to employment generation, he said.

In the first phase, construction of a six-storey residential hotel equipped with modern amenities, a mango orchard, staff quarters, and picnic sheds is being undertaken on six acres of land, said the project director.

The second phase will incorporate facilities such as a cineplex, swimming pool, eco-museum, mango museum, amphitheatre, various amusement rides for children, and a tennis court. This is to ensure that tourists can enjoy an extended stay of at least three to four days, he added.

Md Abdul Wahed, president of the Chapainawabganj Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the district, known as the mango capital of Bangladesh, boasts numerous historical sites and scenic attractions. However, it lacks a comprehensive tourist centre. The new tourist centre along the banks of the Mahananda River aims to remedy this gap and is expected to draw and captivate visitors.

Wahed noted that during the mango season, Chapainawabganj sees mango sales amounting to Tk8,000 crore. Additionally, over 100,000 residents of Chapainawabganj are expatriates who contribute significantly through remittances.

The district is also home to the Rohanpur rail port and Sona Masjid land port, further enhancing its economic significance. Moreover, Chapainawabganj's aromatic rice enjoys nationwide recognition, he said.

Establishing a tourist centre in such an economically robust district is deemed highly beneficial, and it is anticipated that this initiative will play a pivotal role in Chapainawabganj's economy, said Wahed.

Delayed implementation

The project, which was slated to commence in July 2018 with a targeted completion date of June 2021, got delayed due to expansion. Primary infrastructure construction has yet to commence, with only the border wall being erected so far. Currently, land development activities are underway at the project site.

AM Iftekhar Majid, executive engineer of Chapainawabganj Public Works Department which is overseeing the project's construction, said, "The deadline has been extended till June 2025. The Revised Development Project Proposal (RDPP) is currently awaiting the ministry's approval. Once approved, work will be promptly implemented."

Abdul Odud, a lawmaker representing the Chapainawabganj-3 constituency, voiced discontent regarding the sluggish progress of the project.

He said it is a priority development initiative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who pledged its execution during the inauguration of the Sheikh Hasina Bridge constructed over the Mahananda River in 2015. However, the project has yet to materialise.

Odud also noted that the swift implementation of this project is crucial for the region's socio-economic development.