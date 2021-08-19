City Hi-Tech Park in Demra to draw Tk5,000cr investment; create 15,000 jobs

Economy

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 06:51 pm

The government has taken an initiative to set up City Hi-Tech Park on about 115 acres of land in the capital's Demra area.

City Group will develop the park that will draw an investment of Tk5,000 crore.

In addition, the private hi-tech park will create job opportunities for around 15,000 people when in operation, said City Group.

Earlier on 31 May, Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority declared City Hi-Tech Park as a private one.

Under this announcement, those who will invest in this park will get 14 stimulus facilities along with one-stop service from Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority.

The government authority today recognised City Group as the developer of the park during an agreement signing ceremony.

Information and Communication Technology Division's Senior Secretary NM Zeaul Alam was present at the event as the chief guest.

The agreement was signed between Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Managing Director Bikarna Kumar Ghosh and City Hi-Tech Park Limited Chairman Md Hasan.

