Citizens reaping benefits of tax withdrawal, VAT exemption: Commerce Minister

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said that citizens are reaping the benefits of tax withdrawal and VAT exemption on edible oil.

Supervision has been strengthened to keep the supply and price of edible oil normal, the minister added while speaking at a press conference at the Secretariat today (4 April).

Tipu Munshi also said that efforts were being made to increase the supply of goods to keep prices normal.

"There is no shortage of essential products in the market," he claimed.

The minister said that one crore low-income families in the country are being provided essential commodities including oil at subsidised prices.

"All arrangements have been made to ensure that there are no hiccups in the import and supply of goods. Steps have been taken for speedy unloading and customs clearance of imported goods," Tipu Munshi noted.