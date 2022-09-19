CID drives to identify, arrest hundi gang members improved remittance inflow

The Criminal Investigation Department's endeavour to identify and arrest the members of the hundi gang who laundered remittance sent by expats has resulted in increase in legal remittance inflow in the country.

CID Additional Superintendent of Police Jisanul Haque disclosed the information to media Monday (19 September).

Recently, CID conducted operations against unscrupulous alleged MFS agents, who used to run a digital hundi racket to bypass the legal banking system hundi.

Such group of unscrupulous traders using mobile banking or mobile financial services have slowed down the flow of remittances through legitimate channels by laundering money abroad.

CID, in a press statement, has claimed the flow of remittances has increased significantly compared to the previous month, thanks to their operations.