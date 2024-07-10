Chinese PM announces $1 billion for Bangladesh as economic assistance: Hasan Mahmud

Chinese Premier Li Qiang announced to provide one billion dollars for Bangladesh as economic assistance.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said this during a media briefing adding that the Chinese Premier also said they give utmost importance to the relationship with Bangladesh.

He said the Chinese Premier also expressed his desire to take the relations between Bangladesh and China to a new level.

In a cordial environment there was a fruitful discussion between Bangladesh and China regarding all issues, said the Foreign Minister.

Hasan said Li Qiang recalled the relationship that was planted through the 1952 and 1957 visits of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and with six visits of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the relations will be expanded further in the coming days.

Sheikh Hasina invited the Chinese President, Prime Minister and others to visit Bangladesh next year to celebrate the 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Both the leaders put emphasis on celebrating the golden jubilee of the diplomatic relationship in a befitting manner.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sought Chinese cooperation to resolve the Rohingya issue.

She put emphasis on reducing the trade gap with China. In reply, the Chinese Prime Minister talked about importing more Bangladesh products in his country.

Sheikh Hasina requested her Chinese counterpart to import leather products, jute products, pharmaceutical goods, and ceramic products.

Both countries have agreed to work together to establish world peace and uphold humanity across the globe.

PM Hasina invited more Chinese investments in 100 special economic zones and Bangabandhu Industrial Park mentioning that Bangladesh has allotted one export processing zone for Chinese investors.

Sheikh Hasina pointed out the inclusion of Bangladesh in BRICS in any format.

The Chinese Prime Minister assured her of their support regarding this inclusion.

Sheikh Hasina sought Chinese cooperation so that Bangladesh could enjoy the LDC facilities at least three more years in its official graduation to Middle Income Country after 2026.

The Chinese Prime Minister gave a positive response.