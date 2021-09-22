Chinese Company to invest US$ 6.55 million in Dhaka EPZ

Economy

TBS Report 
22 September, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 02:56 pm

Photo/Courtesy
Photo/Courtesy

M/s. Meigo (Bangladesh) Limited, a fully foreign owned Chinese company, is going to establish a toy manufacturing industry in Dhaka EPZ with an investment of US$ 6.55 million.

An agreement to this effect has been signed between Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and M/s. Meigo (Bangladesh) Limited at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka today, said a press release. 

Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Ali Reza Mazid and Senior Operation Manager of Meigo (Bangladesh) Limited Chen Shu Qiang inked the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

The company will produce annually 0.9 million pcs of die-cast toy, plastic toy, plush toy and collectibles toy. 

They will create employment opportunity for 1616 Bangladeshi nationals.

Among others, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Secretary Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, General Manager (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, General Manager (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain and General Manager (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam of BEPZA witnessed the signing ceremony. 
 

