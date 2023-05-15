Chinese company to invest $6M in BEPZA Economic Zone

Chinese company Jibin Technology (BD) is going to set up a shoe accessories manufacturing industry in BEPZA Economic Zone (EZ) with an investment of $6 million.

They signed an agreement with Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) to this effect at BEPZA Complex in Dhaka on Monday, reads a press release.

Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Wu Xueli, Managing Director of Jibin Technology (BD) signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, the release added.

BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman witnessed the signing ceremony.

Jibin Technology (BD) will annually produce 6 million pairs of shoe accessories items like Outsole, Midsole, Injection Parts, Backstay, Heel Clip, Toe Cap, Sports Spike, EVA, PU Foam, PU Component etc.

Initially they will create employment opportunities for 195 Bangladeshi nationals.

Mentionable that BEPZA EZ is the largest venture of BEPZA located at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar, Mirsharai, Chattogram on 1138.55 acres of land.

To turn it into a vibrant industrial enclave BEPZA signed lease agreements with a total 18 companies of home and abroad including Jibin Technology (BD). These companies will invest $400 million to produce diversified products including traditional readymade garments.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Project Director of BEPZA EZ Mohammad Anamul Haque, Additional Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Fazlul Haque Mazumder were present during the signing ceremony.