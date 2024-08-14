Chinese company to invest $6.7 million in Uttara EPZ

The Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority signed an agreement with the company at BEPZA Complex in Dhaka on 14 August. Photo: Courtesy

Chinese company Meigo (Bangladesh) Ltd is going to invest $6.7 million to set up a collectable items and toys manufacturing factory at Uttara Export Processing Zone (UEPZ) in Nilphamari.

This foreign owned company will annually produce 700,000 pieces of collectable items and toys (die-cast, plastic, plush & fabric), reads a press release.

The factory will create employment opportunities for 1,056 Bangladeshi Nationals, the release added.

The Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) signed an agreement with the company to this effect at BEPZA Complex in Dhaka today (14 August).

In the presence of BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, Member (Investment Promotion) Md Ashraful Kabir and Meigo (Bangladesh) Managing Director Lee Chin Hung signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.

Welcoming Meigo (Bangladesh), the executive chairman said, "BEPZA always encourages producing diversified products in EPZs and BEPZA Economic Zone to reduce the single dependency on garments."

He hoped that the investment of Meigo (Bangladesh) will enrich our export basket.

Member (Finance) ANM Foyzul Haque, Executive Director (Admin) ASM Zamshed Khondaker, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md Tanvir Hossain, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md Khorshid Alam and Executive Director (Public Relations) ASM Anwar Parvez along with representatives of the enterprise were present during the signing ceremony.