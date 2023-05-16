Chinese company to invest $6 million in BEPZA Economic Zone

Economy

UNB
16 May, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 09:39 am

Related News

Chinese company to invest $6 million in BEPZA Economic Zone

UNB
16 May, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 09:39 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Chinese company Jibin Technology (BD) Co. Limited is going to set up a factory manufacturing shoe accessories in the BEPZA Economic Zone (EZ) in Mirsharai, with an investment of $6 million.

Jibin Technology (BD) signed an agreement with the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) to this effect at the latter's premises in the capital on Monday.

Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Wu Xueli, Managing Director of Jibin Technology (BD) Co., Ltd. signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc witnessed the signing ceremony.

Jibin Technology (BD) will produce 6 million pairs of shoe accessories annually, like Outsole, Midsole, Injection Parts, Backstay, Heel Clip, Toe Cap, Sports Spike, EVA, PU Foam, PU Component, etc. Initially, they will create employment opportunities for 195 Bangladeshi nationals.

The BEPZA EZ is a larger venture of BEPZA located within the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar springing up in Mirsharai, Chattogram on 1138.55 acres of land. 

To turn it into a vibrant industrial enclave, BEPZA has now signed lease agreements with a total of 18 domestic and foreign companies, including Jibin Technology (BD).

The companies are so far slated to invest $400 million to produce diversified products including traditional readymade garments.

Top News

BEPZA / Mirsarai Economic Zone / Chinese company Jibin Technology (BD) Co. Limited / Shoe accessories factory

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image/ Pixabay

Making of tomorrow's business leaders

35m | Pursuit
Masud Chowdhury Pitu started his journey back in the 1990s, long before Youtube or streaming became a thing, and most Bangladeshi TV channels have been airing Pitu’s documentaries ever since. Photo: Courtesy

Panorama Documentary: A decades-long love affair with Bangladesh and its people

1h | Panorama
Not as different as you might think.Photographer: Kerem Uzel/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Turkey's election won't make the West’s dreams come true

20h | Panorama
Hand-painted sarees are their most sought-after items, coveted by fashion enthusiasts far and wide. Photo: Courtesy

Preali: Inspired by world art, committed to local craft

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Voters delivers stunning win for reform

Voters delivers stunning win for reform

15h | TBS World
'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

18h | TBS Entertainment
IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

20h | TBS Stories
Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

5
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone