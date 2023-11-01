Chinese Company to invest $2.26 million in Uttara EPZ

Chinese company Red Forest Limited is going to set up a wig and carnival costume manufacturing industry in Uttara EPZ with an investment of $2.26 million.

The company signed an agreement with Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) to this effect at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Wednesday (1 November), reads a press release.

Member (Engineering) of BEPZA Mohammad Faruque Alam and Director of Red Forest Limited Li Chao, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman was also present at the signing ceremony.

Red Forest Limited will annually produce 4.09 million pieces of wigs and carnival costume. Some 379 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunity under this initiative.

Among others, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md Tanvir Hossain, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md Khorshid Alam and Executive Director (Public Relations) ASM Anwar Parvez were present during the signing ceremony.

