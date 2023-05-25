Chinese company to invest $10.73 million in BEPZA Economic Zone

Chinese factory Join Win (Bangladesh) Company Ltd is going to set up a shoe accessories manufacturing industry in BEPZA Economic Zone (EZ) with an investment of $10.73 million.

The Chinese company signed an agreement with Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) to this effect at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Thursday (25 May), reads a press release.

Ali Reza Mazid, member (investment promotion) of BEPZA and Xu Tiehui, managing director of Join Win (Bangladesh) Company Ltd signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman witnessed the signing ceremony.

This fully modern automated factory will produce annually 7 million pairs of shoe accessories items like PU Insole, PU Midsole, PU Outsole, TPU Outsole, Rubber Outsole and Open Cell PU Insole. It will manufacture shoe accessories items for prominent brand shoe like Nike, Adidas, Puma, Caterpillar etc. They will create employment opportunities for 900 Bangladeshi nationals.

The company has been running their business for 30 years in this sector. They have 6 factories in different countries who are producing world famous brand shoes.

Among others, member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Administration) Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md Tanvir Hossain, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md Khorshid Alam and Project Director of BEPZA EZ Mohammad Anamul Haque were present during the signing ceremony.

BEPZA EZ is being developed at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar, Mirsharai, Chattogram on 1138.55 acres of land. Including Join Win (Bangladesh), BEPZA signed lease agreements with total 19 companies of home of home & abroad to establish factories with total proposed investment of around $411 million. BEPZA hopes export activities from BEPZA EZ will be started by this year.

