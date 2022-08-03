Chinese company to establish $8.07m shoe accessories factory in Bepza EZ

Chinese company M/s KPST Shoes (BD) Co Ltd is going to establish a shoes accessories manufacturing industry in Bepza Economic Zone (Bepza EZ).

This fully foreign owned company will invest $8.07 million where 2,650 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities.

Ali Reza Mazid, member (Investment Promotion) of Bepza and LUO Zhexian, managing director of KPST Shoes signed an agreement to this effect on behalf of their respective organisations on Wednesday (3 August) at Bepza Complex, Dhaka, reads a press release.

The company will produce annually 30 million pairs of insole, outsole & midsole and 0.3 million cubic metres EVA and PU foam.

The dependency on import of the above-mentioned materials of export-oriented shoe industries of the country will be decreased by the operation of the factory.

Bepza Executive Chairman Maj Gen Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman was present in the agreement signing ceremony.

Mentionable, including KPST Shoes, Bepza approved total 12 enterprises to establish industries in Bepza EZ, the largest venture of Bepza.

The total proposed investment of these enterprises is $251.78 million.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Admin) Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Project Director of Bepza EZ Md Hafizur Rahman, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md Tanvir Hossain and Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md Khorshid Alam were present during the signing ceremony.