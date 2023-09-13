Chinese companies launch ‘localisation’ initiative to boost employment opportunities

President of the Chinese Enterprises Association of Bangladesh (CEAB) Ke Changliang has said most of the Chinese companies are going through reforms in Bangladesh in the direction of setting up regional HQ and deepening localisation of their workforce.

The recently held 'BRI in Bangladesh Exhibition' organised a job fair for Bangladeshi returnee students from China.

"I hope through this job fair, both Bangladeshi returnee students can get good offers and Chinese companies can source the right people," he told the media on Wednesday.

Changliang said they will set up a long-term platform for such talent matching activities to boost employment for local people on a massive scale.

He said the Chinese firms here unveiled a robust 'localisation strategy' in a bid to tap into global expertise.

Changliang said in the recently held Belt and Road seminar, the Chinese business community expressed their commitment to give priority to Bangladeshis in building the workforce of their companies.

This will be a tremendous opportunity for overseas Bangladeshi students specially who completed their education in different institutions in China, he said.

According to CEAB officials, leaders of the Chinese business community and Bangladesh-China Alumni also urged overseas Bangladeshi students to return home and contribute to their homeland's development.

Munshi Faiz Ahmad, Chairman of Association of Bangladesh-China Alumni (ABCA) and former Ambassador of Bangladesh to China welcomed Chinese business community's localization trend and underscored the valuable skills and experiences that Bangladeshi returnee students could bring to their homeland as assets that align seamlessly with Bangladesh's vision for growth and innovation.

The job fair was part of the Belt and Road Initiative in Bangladesh Exhibition 2023, hosted by Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh in association with Chinese Enterprises Association in Bangladesh (CEAB) and Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI).

It brought together a total of 400 government officials, diplomats and business professionals to network and explored strategies for facilitating cooperation between Bangladeshi and Chinese business communities, CEAB officials said.