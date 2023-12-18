China keen to import mangoes, jute products from Bangladesh: Yao Wen

China is considering importing mangoes and jute products from Bangladesh, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said on Monday.

However, he emphasised the need for Bangladesh to implement the FAO-prescribed Good Agricultural Practice (GAP) while focusing on product development, conservation, and improving the supply system to make it happen.

The Chinese ambassador said this during a courtesy call on the President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Mahbubul Alam at Gulshan in the capital. He also praised the quality of mangoes and jute in Bangladesh during the meet.

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam assured Ambassador Yao Wen that Bangladesh would soon collaborate with China on this matter, involving all member associations and stakeholders in the country.

"China is one of our development partners, and its contribution to Bangladesh's socio-economic development is undeniable. Although trade relations between the two countries have improved over the past few decades, a significant trade deficit remains. In light of this, the FBCCI President urged China to increase imports of goods from Bangladesh and invest in Special Economic Zones," said Mahbubul Alam.

He also urged the Chinese Ambassador to address visa complications for Bangladeshi businessmen and entrepreneurs visiting China. Additionally, the FBCCI president sought China's intellectual and technical cooperation for developing skilled manpower in Bangladesh.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen assured that the Chinese government would continue its cooperation in Bangladesh's economic development, including human resource development, reducing the trade deficit, and eliminating visa complications.

Praising Bangladesh's initiative to establish 100 special economic zones, Ambassador Yao Wen mentioned the completion of infrastructure development in several economic zones. He expressed that Chinese entrepreneurs are willing to set up industries in these economic zones if provided with fast fuel and water supply.

During the meeting, Ambassador Yao Wen emphasised strengthening the relationship between businessmen from Bangladesh and China, inviting the FBCCI business delegation to visit China. FBCCI Vice President Md Munir Hossain, Secretary General Md Alamgir, FBCCI International Affairs Wing Consultant Ambassador Moisud Mannan, First Secretary of the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka Chui Yifeng, and others were present at the meeting.