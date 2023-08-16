China interested in setting up electric vehicle factory in Bangladesh: Envoy

Economy

TBS Report
16 August, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 02:23 pm

Related News

China interested in setting up electric vehicle factory in Bangladesh: Envoy

TBS Report
16 August, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 02:23 pm
Representational image. Photo: iStock
Representational image. Photo: iStock

China is interested in setting up an electric vehicle manufacturing factory in Bangladesh, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said today.

"Our corporation, the long-term cooperation, is for the benefit of the people of Bangladesh. After the Padma Bridge, China wants to invest in infrastructure development in the western region. At the same time, investors are interested in working together with Bangladesh in the production of electric vehicles," he said while speaking to journalists after a meeting with Planning Minister MA Mannan at the Planning Ministry on Wednesday (16 August).

"As a long-time tested friend of Bangladesh, China will provide all possible cooperation in the development of bilateral trade relations. If Bangladesh goes from a less developed country to a developing country, China will allow quota-free trade facilities," the envoy said.

As a long-time tested friend of Bangladesh, China will provide all possible cooperation in the development of bilateral trade relations

By Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen

He also said China will allow Bangladesh tax benefits in the Chinese market following the country's graduation from the least developed countries (LDC) list in 2026. 

China is not worried about Bangladesh's foreign debt repayment, he said.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen. Photo: Chinese Embassy
Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen. Photo: Chinese Embassy

Regarding further investments, Ambassador Yao Wen said China would like to invest more in projects in the southern regions of the country now that connectivity has improved because of the Padma Bridge. 

When asked what is China's position in Bangladesh's upcoming national election, the envoy said, "China will not interfere in other countries' internal affairs."

Bangladesh exports fell 16.52% in April
Bangladesh delays entry into China's ocean forum

"China will not interfere with the election, the people of Bangladesh will decide who will come to power in the next election," he added.

He also said China is interested in providing training for Bangladeshi personnel involved in long-term development projects. 

7 years of Belt and Road Initiative: China makes its presence felt everywhere

"They [China] are experienced in many sectors. For example in the infrastructure sector. They can help us in that," Planning Minister MA Mannan said talking to journalists.

"We have discussed setting up an electric vehicle factory in the southern region of the country," he added. 

Bangladesh considers China an important neighbour, the minister further said.

"China is an important friend of Bangladesh. We value it," he added.

Bangladesh / Top News / Infrastructure

China / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

1d | Habitat
Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

1d | Panorama
Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

2d | Panorama
The highly inflated prices of CNG auto rickshaws have made auto rickshaws a target of thieves putting the lives of its drivers in danger. Photo: TBS

How a Tk5 lakh CNG auto rickshaw ended up costing Tk25 lakh

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Curiosity finds clues to Mars’ water past

Curiosity finds clues to Mars’ water past

25m | TBS Science
Lowest growth in deposits in 11 years

Lowest growth in deposits in 11 years

3h | TBS Economy
The hijacking of the Bangladesh State

The hijacking of the Bangladesh State

20h | TBS Stories
The reasons why China's economy is slowing?

The reasons why China's economy is slowing?

21h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free