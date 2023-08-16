China interested in setting up electric vehicle factory in Bangladesh: Envoy

China is interested in setting up an electric vehicle manufacturing factory in Bangladesh, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said today.

"Our corporation, the long-term cooperation, is for the benefit of the people of Bangladesh. After the Padma Bridge, China wants to invest in infrastructure development in the western region. At the same time, investors are interested in working together with Bangladesh in the production of electric vehicles," he said while speaking to journalists after a meeting with Planning Minister MA Mannan at the Planning Ministry on Wednesday (16 August).

"As a long-time tested friend of Bangladesh, China will provide all possible cooperation in the development of bilateral trade relations. If Bangladesh goes from a less developed country to a developing country, China will allow quota-free trade facilities," the envoy said.

As a long-time tested friend of Bangladesh, China will provide all possible cooperation in the development of bilateral trade relations By Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen

He also said China will allow Bangladesh tax benefits in the Chinese market following the country's graduation from the least developed countries (LDC) list in 2026.

China is not worried about Bangladesh's foreign debt repayment, he said.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen. Photo: Chinese Embassy

Regarding further investments, Ambassador Yao Wen said China would like to invest more in projects in the southern regions of the country now that connectivity has improved because of the Padma Bridge.

When asked what is China's position in Bangladesh's upcoming national election, the envoy said, "China will not interfere in other countries' internal affairs."

"China will not interfere with the election, the people of Bangladesh will decide who will come to power in the next election," he added.

He also said China is interested in providing training for Bangladeshi personnel involved in long-term development projects.

"They [China] are experienced in many sectors. For example in the infrastructure sector. They can help us in that," Planning Minister MA Mannan said talking to journalists.

"We have discussed setting up an electric vehicle factory in the southern region of the country," he added.

Bangladesh considers China an important neighbour, the minister further said.

"China is an important friend of Bangladesh. We value it," he added.