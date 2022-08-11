China to begin work on economic zone in Ctg soon

Economy

TBS Report
11 August, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 10:09 pm

China to begin work on economic zone in Ctg soon

TBS Report
11 August, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 10:09 pm
China to begin work on economic zone in Ctg soon

China will soon begin work on developing an economic and industrial zone in Chattogram's Anowara upazila.

To this end, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza) and China Road and Bridge Corporation on Thursday. 

Shaikh Yusuf Harun, executive chairman at Beza, told The Business Standard, "We want to build a Chinese Economic Zone. Earlier, we had signed a G2G [government-to-government] agreement with China. The Chinese government then nominated China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd for the work." 

The Chinese government has now changed that company and entrusted China Road and Bridge Corporation with the project, he noted.

The economic zone on 778 acres of land is expected to create employment for at least 30,000 people, he said.

The zone has access to water transportation and the site is suitable for export-oriented industries because of its proximity to the largest sea port of Bangladesh, he noted.

Regarding investment, Shaikh Yusuf Harun said this zone is fully dedicated for Chinese investors. The MOU has just been signed.

Everything will be finalised after securing the seal of approval from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs.

Chemical, automobile assembly, garments and pharmaceutical factories will be built in the economic zone. 

China's Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming said, "China is proud to be a partner in establishing a Chinese economic zone under the G2G initiative. We are committed to working quickly to complete this economic zone."

Meanwhile, 783 acres of land has been acquired for setting up the zone and construction of two connecting roads and other utilities in the project has been completed, according to Beza.

Chinese government expressed interest in building the economic zone when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited China in 2014.

Top News

Chinese Economic and Industrial Zone

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Bye bye! Photographer: Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images North America via Bloomberg

Three major takeaways from the FBI search on Trump’s home

9h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Big dreams in small rooms: The aspiring nurses of Geneva Camp

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with toxic people at work

12h | Pursuit
Women were more likely to report leaving the workforce between March 2020 and September 2021 than their male counterparts. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Being single and smart is bad for your career if you are a woman

12h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Control on liquor import boosts local Carew sales

Control on liquor import boosts local Carew sales

1h | Videos
Is Bangladesh losing opportunity to sent more expats to the Middle East?

Is Bangladesh losing opportunity to sent more expats to the Middle East?

2h | Videos
When hassles at airport will come to an end?

When hassles at airport will come to an end?

4h | Videos
How to spot a Pyramid Scheme?

How to spot a Pyramid Scheme?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system