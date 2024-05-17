China-based trading company BSK Fashion Bags to invest $6m in Bangladesh

Economy

TBS Report
17 May, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 11:09 am

The BSK Fashion Bags CEO said they would like to shift their main office from Guangzhou, China, to Bangladesh, taking into account the comparative advantages of Bangladesh in doing business with other countries

Jeroen Herms, co-founder & CEO of BSK Fashion Bags, discussed investment opportunities in Bangladesh during a recent courtesy call to the Consul General of Bangladesh in Hong Kong, Israt Ara, at her office. Photo: Courtesy
Jeroen Herms, co-founder & CEO of BSK Fashion Bags, discussed investment opportunities in Bangladesh during a recent courtesy call to the Consul General of Bangladesh in Hong Kong, Israt Ara, at her office. Photo: Courtesy

BSK Fashion Bags, a joint venture company based in China, will invest over $6 million to set up a factory in Cumilla EPZ with an initial employment of 1,000 workers.

Jeroen Herms, co-founder & CEO of BSK Fashion Bags, expressed his interest during a courtesy call to the Consul General of Bangladesh in Hong Kong, Israt Ara, at her office recently, reads a press release. 

Established in 2011, BSK Fashion Bags is a China-based trading company that manufactures sophisticated leather goods and footwear.  

During the meeting, Consul General Israt Ara highlighted various incentives offered by the Bangladesh government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to woo foreign investors in prospective sectors during the meeting. 

She briefed the BSK Fashion Bags CEO about different aspects of trade and investment opportunities in Bangladesh, political stability, infrastructural development, comparative benefits in the manufacturing sector and a pool of young workforce. 

While appreciating the present socio-economic development of Bangladesh, Herms mentioned that they would like to shift their main office from Guangzhou, China, to Bangladesh, taking into account the comparative advantages of Bangladesh in doing business with other countries. 

He also praised the skills and talent of Bangladesh's young workforce in his company.

Herms sought cooperation from the government of Bangladesh as well as from the Consulate for a smooth business operation of his company in Bangladesh.  

The Consul General assured him of all possible cooperation from the Consulate, including liaising with the relevant investment promotion authorities of Bangladesh, issuing visas and other matters. 

As part of different initiatives, the Consul officials regularly meet with business persons and investors in Hong Kong to highlight Bangladesh's trade and investment opportunities.

Originally a Guangzhou-based trading company in bags and accessories, BSK was transformed into a goods manufacturing solution. 

Today, BSK operates production locations in China and Myanmar and manufactures over three million bags annually.

BSK  produces women's bags designed with a focus on style, versatility, and functionality, offering a wide range of options from handbags to cross-body bags, tote bags, diaper bags, shoppers, and more.

In 2008, Jeroen Herms from Holland and Sophie Bi from China worked together to create BSK Fashion Bags. 

This Guangzhou-based trading company specialises in bags and accessories. 

In 2011, BSK was turned into the first 100% owned bag factory. 

Cumilla EPZ / Bangladesh / Foreign investment

