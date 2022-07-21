Chattogram Vat Commissionerate sees 15.56% revenue growth

TBS Report
21 July, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 06:04 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Chattogram Customs, Excise and Vat Commissionerate collected TK 10,908.64 crore of Vat revenue in FY 2021-22 at a 15.56% growth from the previous fiscal year.

Anurupa Dev, deputy commissioner of Chattogram Vat Commissionerate, said the Vat revenue collection for FY2020-2021 was Tk9,439.87 crore. The commissionerate collected TK 1,468.77 crore more than the previous financial year.

"FY 2021-22 Vat registrations increased by about 27% the previous fiscal year. Online Vat return submission percentage was 99.13%," she added.

Mohammad Akbar Hossain, commissioner, Chattogram Vat Commissionerate, said, "This is the highest Vat collection in the history of Chattogram Vat Commissionerate. We have strengthened monitoring activities to prevent Vat evasion and audit activities. As a result, Vat collection has increased. All the credit for the growth goes to officers and employees of the Customs, Excise and Vat Commissionerate."

According to data, Vat revenue collection for FY2010-2011 was Tk3,360 crore, FY2011-2012 was Tk3,875.25 crore, FY2012-2013 was Tk5,506 crore, FY2013-2014 was Tk5,044 crore, FY2014-2015 was Tk5,132.84 crore, FY2015-2016 was Tk7,267.25 crore, FY2016-2017 was Tk7,088.66 crore, FY2017-2018 was Tk8,532.59 crore, FY2018-2019 was Tk 10,382.35 crore, FY2019-2020 was Tk8,866.46 crore.

Chattogram Customs, Excise and Vat Commissionerate is divided into 8 Vat divisions – Agrabad, Chandgaon, Chattala, Rangamati, Patiya, Cox's Bazar, Khagrachari, and Bandarban.

