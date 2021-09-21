Chattogram port urges importers for prompt delivery of goods

Economy

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 10:18 pm

The Chattogram Port Authority has urged importers to take immediate delivery of containers with consumer goods, raw materials of the garment industry, hazardous products, and frozen food from the port yards.

In a letter written to the president of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) on 19 September, the port authorities called upon businesses to receive 24/7 container delivery on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and other public holidays to keep the supply chain uninterrupted.

The letter also called upon the businesses to keep their warehouses, and factories open and arrange for the delivery and storage of the products.  

CCCI President Mahbubul Alam said it was important to take prompt delivery of goods to keep the operational activities of the port normal.

"Otherwise there will be container congestions in the port. Therefore, I would request importers to take delivery of the goods as soon as possible," he added.

According to the data available with the port authorities, there were 36,571 TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit) containers on the yards till 8 am on 20 September against the total capacity of 49,018 TEUs.

Chattogram Port / containers

