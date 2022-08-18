Chattogram port now world’s 64th busiest port

The Chattogram port has climbed up three notches to become the 64th busiest port among the world's top 100 container ports, in terms of annual container transport in 2021, according to Lloyd's List, one of the world's oldest shipping journals.

In 2020 the port held th67th place in list. The latest edition of Lloyd's List One Hundred Ports was published on 18 August 2022.

According to the list, the Chattogram port handled a total of 32,14,548 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of containers in 2021, up from 28,39,977 TEUs in the previous year, posting 13.2% year-on-year growth in container handling.

Secretary of Chattogram Port Authority Md Omar Faruk said, "It is possible as all stakeholders of the port are contributing to its progress. I sincerely thank everyone for this."

The position of Chattogram Port on Lloyd's List will advance further, he added.

Since 2014, Chattogram port has been gradually advancing its position on Lloyd's List as one of the world's busiest ports.

That year, it ranked 87th, handling around 1.6 million TEUs. However, in 2020, the port has dropped nine notches on the list of the 100 busiest ports in the world in terms of container transport, slipping from the 58th to 67th position. Again this year the port advanced three notches.

The port handled around 28.94 lakh TEUs of containers in 2019.

In the 2018, the port handled 29,03,996 TEUs of containers, up 8.90% from 26,67,223 TEUs in 2017.