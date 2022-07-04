Chattogram port gets 5 new gantry cranes

Economy

TBS Report
04 July, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 07:30 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Two Quay Side Gantry Cranes (QGC) and three Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) cranes have been added to the fleet of Chittagong Port for fast and safe handling of containers.

A ship named Xin Chen Hai Yang came from Shanghai port carrying the equipment and arrived at the Chattogram port on Monday (4 July) afternoon. 

The ship has taken berthing at New Mooring Container Terminal-5 (NCT-5) jetty of the port. 

Omar Faruk, secretary to Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) said with the addition of these state-of-the-art gears, the container handling capacity of the country's main seaport is expected to increase. 

Earlier another Two QGC and three RTG cranes came on 7 May. 

CPA source said the number of gantry cranes at the two terminals of Chittagong port is 18 including two new gantry cranes. The new cranes will be installed at the terminal in the next two weeks. 

There will be 14 gantry cranes in NCT and four in Chattogram Container Terminal (CCT).

